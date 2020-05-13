Image Credit:

Dubai: The 100 Café, located within the Hundred Wellness Centre, is now open with a daily menu of speciality coffee and comforting, healthy dishes available from 9am for pick-up and takeaway, and from sunset to 9pm for dine-in.

With daily offers, diners can enjoy dishes from the menu at a reduced rate. On tap includes a choice of speciality Coffee brewed to preference with Gluten-Free Pancakes or Gluten-Free Chocolate Porridge, or with a Gluten-Free Vegan Cookie for Dh28.

For lunch or dinner, diners can check out the Yallah Juice, a blend of carrot, orange, ginger, lemon and turmeric alongside a Vegan Cheese Sourdough Sandwich. Try the handcrafted Snickers Shake, a surprisingly healthy and indulgent blend of in-house peanut butter, chocolate and dairy-free mylk, as well as a range of immune-boosting, cold-pressed juices.

Location: Inside the Hundred Wellness Centre, Villa 21, 53b Street, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, UAE

Prices: Coffee from Dh18, combination offers from Dh28