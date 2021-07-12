Join in on cultural celebrations, listen to live bands and much more at the world fair

Expo 2020 Dubai's extensive events calendar includes plays for the theatre kid and concerts for the avid pop singer enthusiast. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Expo 2020 Dubai has promised more than 60 live shows for you to enjoy every single day, as the world comes together to celebrate humankind. They will make sure you are left with memories to fondly cherish, with a wide range of shows they hope to organise – including plays for the theatre kid and concerts for the avid pop singer enthusiast.

Now that you’ve caught a glimpse of the events at Al Wasl Plaza, here’s a rundown of other daily and regular shows you can catch around the Expo site:

Jubilee Park Stage

While roaming the Expo grounds, rest your feet at the Jubilee Park. Fitted with comfortable outdoor furniture, your seat will overlook a permanent stage, called the Jubilee Stage, where you’ll be able to enjoy Expo's Live Entertainment Programme:

1. Late Nights @ Expo

Just when you think it’s time to go, if you happen to visit around the weekend, think again. On Thursdays and Fridays, you’ll be able to celebrate a fusion of musical stylings from all over the world. Global musicians will come together to break barriers between musical styles, generations and cultures.

Timing: 10.30pm (Thursdays and Fridays)

Artists from all over the world will connect to break down musical barriers in a cultural and genre fusion on the Jubilee Stage. Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Big Bag Films for Pexels

2. Expo Beats

A series of limited-time events, the Jubilee Stage will host monthly festivals that commemorate worldwide music, dance and culture. These festivals will be a unique learning experience for all those in attendance, educating you about traditions you might not have been exposed to.

You’ll be able to appreciate the conventional and modern sides of their musical coin.

Timings: 4pm onwards

Festivals and their run dates:

World Beats: 7-9 October, 2021

Jubilee Beats: 18-20 November, 2021

Tribal Beats: 16-18 December, 2021

City Beats: 20-22 January, 2022

Desert Beats: 17-19 February, 2022

Island Beats: 10-12 March, 2022

3. Jalsat Nights @ Expo

Khaleeji beats meet international music at this monthly jam session attended by more than 30 Arab artists and some more from other cultures. See and listen what the traditional Arabic music scene has to offer at the Jalsat.

Hussain Al Jassmi performs at Expo's One Year to Go celebrations in 2019. Picture used for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Jalsat Nights and their run dates:

12 October, 2021: From 8.30pm to 10.30pm

8 November, 2021: From 8.30pm to 10.30pm

6 December, 2021: From 8.30pm to 10.30pm

12 January, 2022: From 8.30pm to 10.30pm

9 February, 2022: From 8.30pm to 10.30pm

15 March, 2022: From 8.30pm to 10.30pm

Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre

Located in Al Forsan Park, the amphitheatre is yet another destination for large-scale performances. On special days and holidays, make sure the amphitheatre is on your Expo agenda as the venue will be home to celebrations for Halloween, Arabic Language Day, Valentine's Day, World Poetry Day, Mother's Day and many more.

Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre in Al Forsan Park is a performing arts venue for cultural programming, from musicals to operatic arts. Image Credit: Pexels from Pixabay

Timings: Before sunset (timings are subject to change depending on when the sun sets) and in the evening

Ghaf Avenue

Along the Ghaf Avenue, a street that runs from Al Wasl Plaza to the Sustainability Pavilion, a daytime highlight would be the Colours of the World Parade, which welcomes countries to Expo 2020 Dubai. You will be treated to all the different nations and their cultures in one place, through rich performances and traditional musicians that honour the diversity of humanity.

Timings: Daily at 12.45pm

Earth Stage, Sea Stage and Sun Stage

Children and family entertainment will await at the heart of the Sustainability, Mobility and Opportunity Districts, respectively. These stages are themed based on their names, with events on the Earth stage hoping to uncover inspirational truths regarding our environment and offering gentle reminders on how we can treat it with the compassion it deserves.

Latifa and Rashid along with their three robot guardians Alif, Opti and Terra and Salma the Ghaf tree are the mascots of Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: Expo 2020 Dubai

The Sea stage is inspired by sea waves, the symbol of movement in the natural world – as per the Mobility District. You will be able to understand the link between energy, connection, exchange and speed and how it falls under the mobility concept.

Finally, events on the Sun stage, in the Opportunity District, will fill you with optimism and inspiration.

You can even join in with the Expo mascots and sing their signature songs with them.

2020 Plaza, Earth Plaza, Sea Plaza, Sun Plaza

Otherwise known as the Expo’s Welcome Plazas, these are located respectively on the entrances of the Metro, Mobility, Sustainability and Opportunity Districts. Here, you’ll run into Rashid and Latifa and any one of the robot guardians: Alif, Opti or Terra, who will welcome you to the venue with open arms. Aside from the Mascot Welcome, there is also:

Roving Entertainment: This will involve various acts marching around the Expo 2020 site, delighting crowds and dazzling queues, making your wait in that long line far more interesting. The Roving Entertainment will be unique each time, even introducing new acts to the region. Traditional celebrations will be showcased on special days like National Day, with professional artists, dancers and street performers from that particular country.