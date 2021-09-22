Watch: Dubai’s ENOC Group shows the world how to ‘Reimagine Energy’

Dubai: The energy company ENOC Group is ready to welcome the world at the much-anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai from October 1. ENOC Group, the official integrated energy partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, has constructed a state-of-the-art pavilion at the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

Under the theme of ‘Reimagine Energy’, the pavilion has been constructed to meet by focusing on local and recyclable materials. The first teaser video of the ENOC Pavilion will give a short glimpse of the inspiring journey that showcases the role of energy in our past, present and future.