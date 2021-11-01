Dubai: The India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Sunday celebrated India’s National Unity Day (October 31) to commemorate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, also known as the ‘Iron Man of India’.
The pavilion hosted a musical dance drama by the students of the Indian High Group of Schools depicting the life story of Sardar Patel. It also organised a special screening of the 1994 movie ‘Sardar’.
Additionally, the pavilion displays a mini replica of the ‘Statue of Unity’, a monument dedicated to Patel, located in the Indian state of Gujarat. At a height of 182m, it is the world’s tallest statue.
The Government of India in 2014 declared October 31, the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel – India’s first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister – as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ (National Unity Day) to honour Patel’s legacy and contribution towards the national integration of the princely states into India.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the nation on the occasion, said Patel wanted a strong, inclusive, sensitive, and alert India.
Patel played a crucial role during India’s independence and his efforts helped in the integration of the country.