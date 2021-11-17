Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at Germany Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday Image Credit: Twitter/@DXBMediaOffice

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, toured the pavilions of Germany, Italy, and Cuba at Expo 2020 Dubai on Wednesday as part of a series of visits to country pavilions at the world fair.

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by His Highness Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan said Expo serves as an inspiring platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and innovations from across the world. The interactions taking place between the world’s civilisations at the global event will help generate new opportunities and solutions to overcome the most pressing challenges, he added.

Germany Pavilion

During his visit to the Germany Pavilion, located at the Sustainability District, Sheikh Hamdan was introduced to the ideas and solutions showcased at the pavilion in the field of sustainability. ‘Campus Germany’ features sustainability-themed examples of innovation and ingenuity.

The pavilion includes a number of campus-related features: the “enrolment” process, a welcome event and a “curriculum” covering the topics of energy, cities of the future and biodiversity. Mirroring the real-life campus and student experience, the journey ends with an exhilarating ceremony in the “Graduation Hall”.

Italy Pavilion

Sheikh Hamdan also went on a tour of the Italy Pavilion, located in the Al Forsan area, where he was briefed on its exhibits, which highlight the country’s culture, science, education and arts. Inside the Pavilion, which has been designed using sustainable materials, visitors are able to learn about the latest frontiers of Italian research in space and water.

Cuba Pavilion