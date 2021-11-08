Platforms such as WEF and Expo are ideal for discussing humanity’s future: Sheikh Mohammed

Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, met with Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), at Expo 2020 Dubai.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid stressed his keenness to ensure progress and shape future trends, which represent a key pillar of the UAE’s vision, highlighting the country’s efforts to create a better future for the generations to come in the country, the region and the entire world.

"All governments share the responsibility of shaping a better future, and platforms such as the WEF and Expo 2020 Dubai are ideal for discussing humanity’s future," Sheikh Mohammed said.

"From Expo 2020 Dubai, we celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of the WEF and the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, and we share one vision aimed at motivating minds and turning ideas into action plans and initiatives that will shape the future."

"Our deep-rooted partnership dates back over two decades, and our aim is to promote a truly global dialogue to shape a better future for everyone," he further added.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid awarded Schwab the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal in a special honouring event in recognition of his significant role in leading the WEF for 50 years.

They then discussed issues related to key future trends and ways of building on previous dialogue to develop a clear action plan that governments can benefit from, as well as keep pace with the rapid changes created by technological development and its impact on vital sectors.