The Official Beverage and Snack Partner of Expo 2020 Dubai, PepsiCo is bringing one of the greatest athletes of all time and the Gatorade ambassador, Usain Bolt, to the mega-event.
Through a partnership with the Sports, Fitness and Wellbeing Hub at Expo 2020 Dubai, PepsiCo has arranged a public 1.45 km Family Run on Saturday, November 13, to raise funds for Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination. Usain Bolt will lace up his sneakers and headline the Run, inspiring everyone who lives an active lifestyle to join him in this run for good.
The Family Run is open to the public of all ages and abilities, and you will need to register beforehand to save your space at the start line. It is free of charge to join but all participants are encouraged to donate to Al Noor Rehabilitation & Welfare Association for People of Determination to continue the important work supporting educational programs to build a brighter future.
Following the Family Run on November 13, Usain Bolt will be participating in a meet and greet with some of his biggest fans, at the Gatorade the Bolt Pavilion, located in the Mobility District. Fans can head to the Gatorade Arabia Instagram page to learn more about the competition to win an invitation to this once in a lifetime meet and greet.