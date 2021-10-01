Dubai: The UAE's Central Bank has issued of silver coins that feature Expo 2020's official mascots - the second commemorative coin produced to mark the event. The first gold and silver commemorative coins were issued on the occasion of the UAE hosting Expo 2020.
All issued commemorative coins will be available for sale via the Expo 2020 official stores as well as the New Zealand Mint's website. They will be offered for sale at Dh662 ($180). (The coins will not be available for sale at the Central Bank headquarters and branches.)
The coins "highlight the great importance of this much-awaited event and the UAE's considerable efforts to make it a success". The CBUAE will issue 2020 silver coins, each weighing 40 grams. The front face of the coin will feature Expo 2020's mascots and Dubai's most prominent landmark. The back side of the coin will feature the nominal value, surrounded by the name of the UAE in both Arabic and English.