Expo 2020 Dubai and Manchester City's City Football Group have joined forces Image Credit: Supplied

Expo 2020 Dubai and City Football Group have kicked off a partnership that will see the largest event in the Arab world become the official exhibition partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Under the partnership, which builds on the universal appeal of football to drive awareness of Expo 2020 around the world, Expo 2020 will also become official partner to Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC — Manchester City’s sister club.

From October 1 2021 to March 31 2022, Expo 2020 Dubai welcome more than 190 countries and providing a launch pad for a dynamic and diverse events programme, spanning innovation, culture, art, music, food and sport.

The collaboration means City Football Group — the owners of Manchester City, Mumbai City and eight other clubs around the globe — will become part of the Expo, harnessing knowledge from world-leading initiatives to drive social change through football and expand its values of innovation and sustainability.

Sholto Douglas-Home, Chief Sales and Marketing Communications Officer, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Both Expo 2020 and City Football Group are passionate about bringing people together to create meaningful change in important areas, such as youth empowerment, gender equality and inclusion, as well as the use of technology for good.

“As Manchester City’s Official Exhibition Partner and Mumbai City FC’s Official Partner, we are excited to see how the powerful, universal language of football can inspire millions around the globe to be part of a truly exceptional World Expo and a historic milestone for our vast region.

“This partnership is an exciting addition to Expo 2020’s involvement with a number of leading sports across the globe, including our official sponsorship of Formula 1 and Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals — with more sporting collaborations to be announced soon.”

Roel de Vries, City Football Group’s Group Chief Operating Officer, said: “At Manchester City, we are constantly striving to find the best solutions to achieve success, whether that’s on the pitch or everything we do beyond that to engage with our global fan base, operate in a sustainable way and help to support our communities. Partnering with Expo 2020 and exploring its wealth of expertise will provide a fantastic opportunity for the Club to develop its knowledge across many areas.

“We are also looking forward to unveiling a Manchester City presence at the Expo where we will showcase on a global stage how the Club is leading the way in the football industry.”