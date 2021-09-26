Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Expo site. Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, visited the operations centre of the Expo 2020 venue in Dubai ahead of the start of the mega event.

Being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, the event, billed as the greatest show in the world, is all set to welcome delegations representing 191 nations.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied on his visit by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Group, and Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee. Sheikh Mohammed reviewed the processes followed by the main operations centre, which is the base for 134 units of government and private entities in charge of operations, safety and security of the mega event.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed on the coordination mechanisms used by the teams based at the operations centre. Expressing his confidence in the ability of Expo 2020 teams to deliver an outstanding event, he s said: “We promised to organise the most exceptional Expo in the history of the event. Our nation’s talented citizens were able to convert this vision into a comprehensive plan for success, conveying a message to the world that our commitment to excellence makes us an important contributor to shaping the globe’s future.

“Their unwavering positivity, determination and diligent planning gave us the confidence that our mission will be accomplished,” His Highness said.

The main operations centre is run by a total of 134 units made up of personnel representing 95 nationalities. Local, federal, public and private entities are working under the same umbrella to ensure close coordination in running the event.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed Dubai Police’s preparations for the event, and the latest smart technologies being used to ensure the highest standards of security at the venue including Dubai Police’s ASRI, an Artificial Intellegence-based system that enables the organisation to respond to any emergency within a minute.

Sheikh Mohammed also reviewed the preparations of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) and Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS) for the event. DHA’s Expo 2020 Dubai’s Emergency Centre will offer comprehensive healthcare services to Expo 2020 visitors, including PCR tests. DHA has set up a five-lane drive-through PCR testing facility and a PCR screening centre with a capacity of 10,000 tests per day, which will provide results within four hours.