Dubai: A video showing His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, allowing an Emirati boy to take a selfie with him, went viral on Instagram.
The viral video shows the moment when the boy approached Sheikh Mohammed for a photo while he was touring the Expo 2020 Dubai.
“Our Sheikh, can I have a picture with you,” the boy asked Dubai Ruler. He then stood next to Sheikh Mohammed and took a selfie with him using his mobile phone.
The captivating moment immediately went viral on social media with users praising the Vice-President for this kind gesture.