Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Wednesday met His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, at the UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted: “During a meeting with my brother, Mohamed bin Zayed, at UAE Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai… Expo meetings are dedicated to designing the future… Meetings where we exchange great views and ideas to create a better and more beautiful future for our country. May Allah continue blessing the UAE with glory.”