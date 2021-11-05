Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with President of Indonesia Joko Widodo at the Expo 2020 Dubai. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Joko Widodo, President of the Republic of Indonesia, attended the Indonesian National Day Celebration at the Indonesian Pavilion in Al Wasl Plaza at the Expo 2020 Dubai on Friday.

Themed "Land of Diversity", the ceremony featured folkloric arts and cultural performances that mirrored the rich variety of the Indonesian cultures and heritage.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the Indonesian president and his people on this occasion, wishing the friendly Asian nation further progress and prosperity.

As part of his tour of the world's greatest show, Sheikh Mohamed also visited the pavilions of Egypt and Jordan, where he was briefed on the cultures, history and ancient civilizations of the two countries, as well as their technological innovations in the fields of sustainability, socio-economic development, and investment. Visitors of the two pavilions may enjoy virtual tours to the two countries to learn about their history and plans to build up a brighter future for their peoples.

Sheikh Mohamed wished continued success to the organisers of the two pavilions and hailed their distinctive participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, where, he said, they've best reflected their deeply rooted history and civilisations as well as efficiently showcased their plans for development and ambitious visions for the future.

"I was delighted to have caught glimpses of the revered history and cultures of the two brotherly countries and their key deliverables in the fields of sustainability and development, in addition to their rich experience in the fields of promoting economic development, tourism, investment and other related areas," Sheikh Mohamed said.