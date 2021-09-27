The enormous Expo 2020 Dubai site, shown here, will offer round-the-clock medical care Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Dubai Health Authority (DHA) has completed all medical preparations for the Expo 2020 Dubai site, the Dubai Media Office (DMO) announced on its website on Monday.

DHA has provided state-of-the art medical care, including emergency care, on-site medical centres and the provision of laboratory screening for COVID-19.

Sophisticated medical care

Awadh Al Ketbi, Director-General, DHA, said the UAE had set an example for the world in managing all aspects of the global COVID-19 pandemic including prevention, patient care and accelerated recovery. This success highlighted the UAE’s capabilities in overcoming challenges, the robust capacity of its advanced healthcare sector, and efficiency in tackling emergency situations and evolving developments.

The DHA has mobilised its human capital, harnessed its capabilities, equipment and technology to provide a highly advanced care system, high quality services and a safe environment for all Expo participants and visitors, he said.

Extensive network

The medical care network provided by DHA is not only limited to the Expo venue but has also been extended to a large group of hospitals and specialised medical centres, both government and private. Al Ketbi said DHA’s preparations aimed to provide Expo participants and visitors access to medical care across specialisations throughout the duration of the exhibition.

Collaboration with Dubai Ambulance

Al Ketbi added that DHA has forged strong strategic relationships and partnerships with various key stakeholders, especially Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services (DCAS), which provides one of the fastest ambulance response times in the world. The DCAS is equipped with state-of-the-art technologies and equipment, and has highly skilled paramedical professionals who have extensive experience in covering such global events.

Close partnerships

Al Ketbi also mentioned DHA’s partnership with the private health sector, which it considers as its main partner to achieve health and wellbeing in Dubai. He added that the Expo represents an important opportunity for DHA to advance its path towards health sustainability in line with the goals of the Expo, which aims to create a new starting point for the world’s transformation towards a sustainable society.

COVID-19 screening and PCR tests

Expo 2020 Dubai will have a network of on-site medical service stations providing round-the-clock emergency care and an on-site COVID-19 screening centre that will provide PCR testing facilities, including the option for rapid PCR testing.