After Dr Romantic star Han Suk Kyu unintentionally revealed co-actor Kim Min Jae’s enlistment plans during a press conference on April 26, fans were left wondering about the exact enlistment date.

Fans of the popular actor, who has starred in hit K-dramas such as Do You Like Brahms?, Poong, the Joseon Psychiatrist, and Guardian, took to Twitter to share videos of his reaction when the plan was unexpectedly shared during the press meeting to announce the third season of Dr Romantic 3.

“Omg (Oh my God)! Look at Kim Min Jae's reaction when Han Suk Kyu suddenly spilled his military enlistment plans earlier at #DrRomantic3's press conference!,” wrote @kdramasdiary on Twitter, while sharing a clip.

Min Jae was attending the conference along with producing director Yoo In Sik and fellow cast members Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, Lee Sung Kyung, So Ju Yeon, Jin Kyung, Im Won Hee, Yoon Na Moo, and Lee Hong Nae.

Kim Min Jae and Han Suk Kyu have worked together for all three seasons of 'Dr Romantic'.

In the series, Han Suk Kyu plays Kim Sa-bu or Teacher Kim, the chief surgeon at Doldam Hospital and the only surgeon in South Korea who achieved triple-board certification in general surgery, cardiac surgery, and neurosurgery. And, Min Jae plays Park Eun-tak, a nurse at Doldam Hospital, who first met Teacher Kim after being admitted as a patient. The life-changing encounter inspired him to attend a nursing school and eventually start working at Doldam Hospital.

According to an article on the South Korean entertainment news website soompi.com, during the press conference, Kim Min Jae was asked how important Han Suk Kyu was to him. He replied: “He is a mentor… I want to use the good adjectives in the world to describe him.”

Han Suk Kyu responded with gratitude: “I feel like I’m suddenly tearing up. I am so grateful to Kim Min Jae.”

Unaware that Kim Min Jae had yet to reveal his enlistment plans, Han Suk Kyu continued: “When I met Kim Min Jae during the first season, there was a point where I told him, ‘Hurry up and go to the military,’ but he is going to the military in July.”

Twitter clips shared by fans show that seeing Kim Min Jae’s flustered expression, Han Suk Kyu added: “Was that something that shouldn’t have been said?”

However, the 26-year-old actor responded: “I think this will become the last project of my 20s. Of course, it is not definitive. I thought a lot about how to tell you, but I think my sunbae (senior) made a good opportunity for me… I'll tell you when the enlistment date is confirmed.”

While many fans shared the news reports with crying emojis, Twitter user @ArrowFan2014 commented: “Aww… Kim Min Jae enlisting. I am so grateful he decided to return to Dr. Romantic 3. He could have opted for a show where he was the main lead. I will miss him next year.”

Actor Kim Min Jae's label Yamyam Entertainment has responded to fans' questions about his enlistment date.