A lot of strange stuff has happened since the last season of ‘Black Mirror’ aired in June 2019. Now, the dystopian anthology drama is set to return for a sixth season of subversive stories.
According to Variety, casting for the next season is underway and it will feature more episodes than season five, which had three parts. The popular show’s next season will reportedly be “even more cinematic in scope, with each instalment being treated as an individual film.”
The Netflix show, created by Charlie Brooker, first launched in 2011 with three shocking episodes that commented on society, political power and technology.
Over the course of its run, it has featured actors such as Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anthony Mackie, Bryce Dallas Howard, Miley Cyrus, Jesse Plemons, Jon Hamm and more.
After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, months following the release of ‘Black Mirror’ season five, Brooker spoke to Radio Times magazine about the future of the show.
“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” he said. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”
So far it’s unclear when the sixth season will release and who will star in it.