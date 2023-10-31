Just 10 days after being released, a new K-drama titled ‘Doona!’ has earned a spot on Netflix’s Top 10 series in the UAE.

In the series, Bae Suzy stars opposite ‘Still 17’ actor Yang Se-jong and plays the titular Doo-na, a former K-pop idol who leaves behind her glamorous celebrity life and retires from the limelight.

In a recent interview, the actress compared her own life to that of Doona’s in the series.

Before becoming one of South Korea‘s most popular actresses, Suzy was a part of the K-pop girl group Miss A, which debuted in 2010 and disbanded in 2017.

Suzy told South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency (YNA): “I felt as if I was hit in the stomach when I read the scene in the script… [because Doona’s] situation was so similar to mine.”

She spoke about her experience as a K-pop idol, when she was a member of Miss A from 2010 to 2015, saying that she used to “brush off” her struggles during that period.

“At that time, I did not even realise I was having a rough time. Some might think I was running away, but what I was really doing was trying not to get carried away by my thoughts. I tried to focus on something else,” revealed Suzy, adding that she tried to "distract" herself from any nagging thoughts.

Similar to her character of Doona, the 29-year-old actress also touched on her desire to retire from the industry. “I am always saying to myself I can quit this business at any time, so my current project could be my very last,” she revealed.

“The thoughts actually motivate me to try my best at every moment,” she added.

But, Yonhap News Agency notes that the singer doesn’t have any concrete plans to retire from the spotlight just yet.

Based on a popular webtoon titled ‘The Girl Downstairs’, ‘Doona!’ follows the budding relationship between Doo-na and Lee Won-jun, played by ‘Temperature of Love’ actor Yang Se-jong.

Won-jun is a college student who has moved in with the former K-pop idol.