Samantha Ruth Prabhu appears to have a taken a break from all the negativity that has followed her since her split with ex-husband Naga Chaitanya to have a night out with close friends in Dubai.

The actress was featured in a picture shared by her best friend and fellow model and designer Shilpa Reddy, as the duo dropped into the city and posed for a picture under the shadow of the Burj Khalifa.

In the accompanying post, Reddy wrote a sweet message that read: “Wonderful to have had an unexpected chance to finally make My sister meet Sam and Sam meet my sister. My two favourite women & Well, Dheva always Finds it fun to catch up with Sam Aunty too,” referring to the child in the picture.

In the photo, Prabhu is seen posing with the sisters in Downtown Dubai with the world’s tallest building lit up behind them.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu in 'The Family Man' season 2 Image Credit: Prime Video

The South Indian star, who has been on a career high following the success of her role in the Prime Video series ‘The Family Man’ season 2 and the fame she garnered for her special song in ‘Pushpa’, has also found herself on the receiving end of vicious trolling on social media following her divorce with Chaitanya.

Most recently, Prabhu took to social media to set the record straight over a news report that claimed fans of her ex-husband were reportedly upset with her PR team for planting rumours about him and his current relationship status. The industry rumour brigade has claimed Chaitanya is currently dating actress Sobhita Dhulipala, which, several fans claim, has been a story planted by Prabhu’s team.

Reacting to a tweet about the report, the ‘Family Man’ star hit out at such stories, posting: “Rumours on girl - Must be true! Rumours on boy - Planted by girl! Grow up guys. Parties involved have clearly moved on... you should move on too! Concentrate on your work… on your families... move on [sic].”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a file photo Image Credit: Instagram.com/akkineni_nagarjuna

Chaitanya and Prabhu, who got married in October 2017, took to social media on October 2 last year to announce their separation saying they would “part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths.”

On the career front, Prabhu is basking in the success of her latest Tamil release, ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, which also featured the newly married Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.