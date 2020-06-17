Singer-songwriter JK Labajo has aired his sentiments over unhealthy competition in the music industry.
The ‘Voice Kids’ (Philippines season 1) alum and frontman of the band Juan Karlos expressed his opinion about the unhealthy competition in the music industry in the Philippines.
The 19-year-old took to Instagram to post this message: “Too much unhealthy competition going on in our local music industry. Sobrang pataasan at unahan [Everybody’s trying to get ahead of each other] to the point where they seem to forget the true essence of music.”
“Imagine if we all helped each other? Imagine our huge potential. What if we all stop being selfish for once? What if we all choose to set our musical and artistic differences aside and love each other?,” he added
Labajo, who’s been on the music scene since 2014, is the man behind the hit song ‘Buwan’, which won Song of the Year at the Myx Music Awards last year.