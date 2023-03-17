Four of the biggest showbiz stars from Philippines, including the hit pair of Kathryn Bernado and Daniel Padilla, will perform in the UAE this weekend as part of their global tour.
The ‘Kapamilya’ (we are family) stars — Zanjoe Marudo, Kathryn and Daniel (fondly referred to as the ‘love team’ KathNiel) and Joshua Garcia — will dance together at the Abu Dhabi National Theatre on Saturday. Popular comedian Eric Nicolas will host the event. Tickets to the event are available on the Platinumlist website and Virgin Tickets in the Gold and Silver versions; the exclusive Platinum tickets have already been sold out.
Fans are also in for a meet-and-greet session with the stars. Gates open at 5.30pm and the show starts at 6.30pm.
KathNiel are a reel and real-life couple, who rose to fame when they were paired in Filipino television shows like ‘Princess and I’, ‘Got to Believe’, ‘Pangako sa Yo’ and ‘La Luna Sangre’.
They repeated their magic on the big screen in the blockbusters ‘She’s Dating The Gangster’, ‘Barcelona: A Love Untold’ and ‘The Hows Of Us’. People Asia hailed Bernardo as the box office queen of her generation for being the only Filipino actress with two films earning more than 800 million pesos each. Actor and recording artiste Daniel Padilla has released three double platinum albums in the Philippines and is also the recipient of many TV, music and movie awards.
The couple will be joined by the actor-model Zanjoe Marudo and actor-dancer Joshua Garcia.
“We’re starting big this year with big names. Because what is ‘G! Kapamilya’? It’s a special go-go-go high-energy event, with a select group of the brightest Philippine stars that includes box-office and music industry greats, with the goal of delivering a grand entertainment experience to our global overseas ‘Kapamilya’,” Joseph Arnie Garcia, ABS-CBN Global Head of Events and Managing Director for Europe, Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.
All Platinum ticket holders will have a special VIP access that includes rehearsal passes, signed merchandise and photos with the stars.