Filipino star Sarah Geronimo has cemented another milestone in her singing career after her hit song ‘Tala’ reached 142 million views on YouTube as of this writing.
VIVA Artists Agency, which manages Geronimo, announced that ‘Tala’ is now the most viewed Filipino music video on YouTube.
VIVA posted on Instagram: “Congratulations to the one and only Asia’s Popstar Royalty, Sarah Geronimo, because her hit song ‘Tala’ has reached 141 million views and it’s now the ‘Most Viewed OPM (Original Pinoy Music) Music Video’ on YouTube.”
‘Tala’ was part of Geronimo’s album ‘The Great Unknown’. It has become a hit dance craze in the Philippines.