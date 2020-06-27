The stars of the television soap opera ‘Prima Donnas’ will reunite every Friday for an online show.
The cast comes together for a special livestream dubbed ‘Prima Donnas: Watch From Home’ on GMA Network’s official social media accounts.
In the series, the dirty antics of Kendra (Aiko Melendez) to earn Jaime (Wendell Ramos) and Lady Prima’s (Chanda Romero) trust continue endanger the life of Lilian (Katrina Halili), who was arrested for allegedly stealing the Donarian necklace.
Out of desperation and without Jaime’s permission, Donna Lyn (Sofia Pablo), Donna Belle (Althea Ablan) and Donna Marie (Jillian Ward) sneaked out to visit Lilian who has an important revelation to the three Donnas.
Family secrets, grudging relatives, and an endless pursuit of real identity — will the bond of the three Donnas remain strong amidst the many challenges life throws at them?