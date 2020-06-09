Miss Universe winners Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray are now in relationships

Catriona Gray Image Credit: Photo Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Both Miss Universe winners Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray found new love amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Universe 2015 Wurtzbach recently revealed her relationship with the founder and CEO of media agency Beautiful Destinations, Jeremy Jauncey.

Pia Wurtzbach Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

The couple appeared on a live-stream video on June 5 with lifestyle magazine Tatler Philippines. It’s the first video interview of Wurtzbach and Jauncey as a couple and they shared some intimate details about their relationship.

Meanwhile, Filipino-American actor and singer Sam Milby confirmed that he is dating Miss Universe 2018 Gray. On his 36th birthday last month, Milby posted a photo with Gray on Instagram saying: “Worth every second of the wait. Most special birthday yet.”