Miss Universe Philippines has launched the first online pageant series called ‘Ring Light’, which will also raise funds for charity.
The series, which premieres on September 27, will gives pageant fans a peek at what it takes to become a beauty queen.
Featuring eight episodes, the series follows 50 aspiring Miss Universe Philippines candidates and takes viewers through their journey to the crown. Each episode will take the viewer through learnings, challenges, preliminaries, and finally, the coronation night, a statement read.
The series will also be doing its part for the community; the subscription for the show costs Dh22 and a portion of it will go to the candidates’ chosen beneficiary as well as partner organisations.
Each Miss Universe Philippines candidate has a corresponding referral code that will directly benefit her chosen beneficiary.
“We’re very excited to launch ‘Ring Light’, the first ever fundraising online pageant series that will allow fans to take the same journey to the crown while making a positive impact,” says Miss Universe Philippines National Director and Miss Universe 2011 Third Runner-Up, Shamcey Supsup-Lee.
Fun fact
Filipino women have won the title for Miss Universe four times. Gloria Diaz was the first to win in 1969, Margarita Moran in 1973, Pia Wurtzbach in 2015 and - most recently - Catriona Gray in 2018.
Don’t miss it!
‘Ring Light’ will be available to stream on www.empire.ph for a one-time fee of Dh22. An early bird promo of Dh18 can be availed between July 22 to August 31.