That was the time when I told myself there is something about me that I can show to other people. And because of this opportunity, I want to improve my craft, grab it and own it and treasure all my blessings. And now that I am an artist, a celebrity, then maybe I can further show my modelling side. I am so thankful to my fans and others who supported me. If not for them, I will not be here in Dubai and represent the Philippines as the first Filipino celebrity to walk at the Arab Fashion Week.