Filipino vlogger and YouTuber Lloyd Café Cadena died at the age of 26, his family confirmed on Friday.
His family confirmed the news on Facebook, but offered no cause of death.
The up-and-coming star with 5 million subscribers on YouTube had last posted a video a week ago.
“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena. May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” the family said in a statement.
The death of Cadena, who also has 1.2 million Instagram followers, left baffled fans looking for answers.
On his Facebook page, for instance, Andi Manzano Reyes wrote: “This breaks my heart. You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon 😞 you.”
Cadena, who operated two YouTube channels, amassed a following with cooking and unboxing videos, challenges and song covers