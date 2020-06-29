Ai-Ai delas Alas, known in the industry as the Comedy Concert Queen, has signed with GMA Artist Centre, coinciding with the actress’ celebration of 30 years in the entertainment industry.
Currently, the 55-year-old star is the host of GMA-7’s reality talent competition show ‘The Clash’ and a judge for the ‘Walang Talent Show’ segment on ‘All-Out Sundays.’
According to delas Alas, she still has a lot to bring to the table. She will have an upcoming television soap opera and will also remain with ‘The Clash Season 3.’