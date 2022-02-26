Popular Filipino singer Gigi De Lana and her band The Gigi Vibes are set to perform at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi on March 18.
This will be the viral YouTube star’s first international solo concert, called DOMINATION: The Middle East Tour.
According to event information shared on social media, fans of the powerhouse vocalist will be able to experience a two-hour full live band concert “showcasing her best versions of OPM [original Pilipino music] and international songs.”
De Lana is 25-year-old actress, singer and model who first rose to fame as a contestant on reality singing competition ‘Tawag ng Tanghalan’. She later made her movie debut in 2020’s ‘Four Sisters Before the Wedding’.
De Lana also gained viral fame with her cover band Gigi Vibes where she does music livestreams on YouTube.
The songstress last performed in the UAE at the 1MX Dubai 2021 concert in December 3 last year.
Don’t miss it!
Gigi De Lana and her band will perform at the National Theatre in Abu Dhabi on March 18 from 7-9pm. Doors open at 4pm. Tickets are available online and start from Dh80.