Fans of the pairing LizQuen (Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil) and followers of the TV series ‘Make It With You’ will not be happy with the recent announcement that the show is not going back on air.

Aired in January this year, ‘Make It With You’, the supposed television comeback of Soberano and Gil, will be stopped amid other ABS-CBN shows returning via cable and satellite TV.

Director Theodore Boborol also took to social media to explain why the prime time series was cancelled.

“ABS-CBN was already badly hit by the pandemic, and then suffered a double blow when its renewal was not granted. Decisions had to be made and we respect and understand why it ought to be done,” Boborol further tweeted, adding, “Let us just support the shows that will continue airing and the new shows that will be launched.”