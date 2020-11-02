Filipino movie fans who’ve been missing out on releases from their home country have something to look forward to soon. The Raymond Bagatsing-led drama ‘Quezon’s Game’ will be the first Filipino-produced film to be screened here after UAE cinemas resumed operations.
Releasing on November 12, the movie tells the real-life story of how Philippine President Manuel Quezon, future US President Dwight Eisenhower, and other figures set out to rescue Jewish refugees from the ghettos of Germany and Austria.
“We hope that through this film, the world could appreciate and celebrate the contribution of the Philippines and its people to the humanity during the dark times in the 1930s. We believe this represents the selflessness and unwavering courage of the Filipinos,” said Joseph Arnie Garcia, Managing Director of ABS-CBN in Europe, Middle East and Africa.
‘Quezon’s Game’, directed by Matthew Rosen, also stars Rachel Alejandro, David Bianco, Billy Ray Gallion, James Paolelli and Kate Alejandrino.