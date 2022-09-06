Popular Filipino boy band SB19 will be back in Dubai as they embark on a "WYAT" world tour this year. Dates of their overseas gigs, including one in Dubai on October 29, 2022, had been unveiled.
The group will kick off their world tour with sold-out concert at the Araneta Coliseum on September 17, 2022, before barnstorming across Cebu (October 1) Clark (October 8) Davao (October 15).
Following their Dubai gig, the five-member boy group this will also perform in New York on November 5, Los Angeles on November 12, and Singapore on November 27.
Earlier this year, the quintet performed on March 16 at 8.30pm at the Expo 2020 Dubai in a sold out gig — less than 24 hours after the concert was announced.
“It’s true! OPM boy band SB19 is coming for one dreamy night at the DEC Arena!” read the caption on the Expo 2020 Dubai Twitter and Instagram.
The members — Josh, Pablo, Stell, Ken and Justin — got a warm welcome when they landed at Dubai International Airport as fans flocked there to cheer them on and snag autographs and pictures.
The group is know for tracks such as ‘Bazinga’ and ‘Hanggang sa Huli’ and have won a number of international accolades. They are the first Filipino and South East Asian music act to be nominated at the Billboard Music Awards for the Top Social Artist category.
Most recently, the Manila-based group topped the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, displacing ‘Butter’ by Korean stars BTS.
When:
SB19 will perform at Dubai on October 29.