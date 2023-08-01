Filipino celebrity couple Maja Salvador and Rambo Nunez have shared pictures from their recent destination wedding in Indonesia.
The ceremony and the pre-wedding events were held in Bali with a star-studded guest list.
Filipino A-listers including the actor John Lloyd Cruz, celebrity duo Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Lahbati, and Miss Universe Philippines 2015, MJ Lastimosa, were among the wedding guests on Monday.
The bride wore a white lace gown with minimalistic diamond earrings and a tulip bouquet. The couple reportedly dated for four years before their wedding this week.
The pair got engaged in 2022 and had also shared snaps from their pre-wedding shoot in Cairo, Egypt.
Reportedly the couple secretly wed in Manila on Valentine's Day this year before thier Bali wedding.