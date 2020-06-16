Popular Filipino stars return to give viewers various at-home creative projects in the second week of the ‘I Know Right/IKR’ show.
The GMA Network talents shared tips on how to stay productive even in the comfort of their homes in the new online show. They tried their hand at life hacks or do-it-yourself (DIY) activities to encourage viewers to remain productive while at the same time exercising their creativity.
For its second week, actress Ina Feleo explained how netizens can squeeze in a workout at home using DIY weights made by putting various heavy objects inside a bag. This was followed by ‘Anak ni Waray vs Anak ni Biday’ star Kate Valdez’s smart idea on how to easily downsize loose-fitting jeans.
Actor Brent Valdez showed how to produce a body scrub with simple items found at home. While Nikki Co made a phone holder from scratch for those who want to keep their gadgets organised.