Dubai: Filipinos were pleasantly surprised to learn that theater actress and singer Lea Salonga is now officially a nominee for a prestigious music awards that has honoured the likes of Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones and Beyonce.
It has recently been announced that the Tony Award-wining artist from the Philippines has earned a 2019 Grammy Awards nomination for the Broadway musical “Once On This Island.” Salonga herself excitedly shared the news with her fans on Instagram last Friday, citing that she’s thrilled she made the cut for the first time in her four-decade-long career.
“Pardon me for screaming but the “Once On This Island” cast album just got nominated for a Grammy!!! Ohhhhh myyyyyy Godddddddd!!!!,” exclaimed the singer who has started in a number of Broadway shows, including "Les Miserables", "Miss Saigon", "Something Good" and "Allegiance".
“I am officially a Grammy nominee!!! … And that at 47 years gold, one can still have a first!.”
Fans of the global singing sensation took to social media to express their delight at the announcement. “You always make Filipinos proud. Congratulations,” said one fan on Instagram. “Lea is always staying true to #Fiipinopride,” said another.
The Filipina actress played the role of love goddess Erzulie in “Once On This Island.” The Tony Award-winning musical is nominated under the Best Musical Theater Album category and is up against other contenders like “My Fair Lady” and “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.”
Salonga couldn’t believe at first that she earned the nomination. “[I] had to actually go to Grammy.com to see if it was true. And it’s true!”
Last year, the actress graced the stage of Dubai Opera. Besides her Broadway performances, Salonga is also known for her role in some Disney productions. She performed as Princess Jasmine in "Aladdin" and Fa Mulan in "Mulan" and "Mulan II".
Watch one of her performances in the nominated musical.