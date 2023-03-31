Manila: Filipinas actress Angela Perez (real name: Rowena Mora-Lim), who acted in several movies in the 1980s, died on March 29, 2023 at around 11 pm after having a stroke. She was 55 years old.

Her daughter Issa Lim, who paid respect to the late actress through a number of messages on her Facebook page, confirmed Perez's passing.

Lim then revealed in a statement to Philippine Entertainment Portal that her mother had died of stroke.

“Wala na si mommy ko. Hindi pa naman ako sanay na hindi kita katabi o kayakap, at mahal na mahal kita sobra, Ma,” Lim stated. (My mom is gone. I am not used to not having her by my side and not hugging her. I love you so much, Ma.)

Her sister Catherine Mora, honoured the actress in a Facebook post about how much she loved and appreciated her. Catherin said her sister collapsed at around 9pm at her place, two hours after they had a phone call.

“I am so heartbroken. You left too soon,” she said. “You know how much I love you. I am at a loss for words.”

In another post Catherine Mora stated: Hi. I know that my sister’s passing is all over the news in the Philippines. I woke up to it today. I apologize for not being able to answer calls and messages (except calls from my family).

"It’s too painful for me. I’m still processing it. Please understand if I can’t take phone calls. Thank you."

"I have not read all the messages in my inbox yet, but I wanna thank everyone who took the time to reach out, and express their heartfelt sympathies and condolences.

"I will just give updates here, so that those who would like to go to my sister’s funeral will know where it’s going to be at.