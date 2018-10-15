Asim Abbasi continues to win laurels for his directorial debut, Cake. The critically-acclaimed family saga, starring Aamina Shaikh, Sanam Saeed, Adnan Malik, Mohammad Ahmad and Beo Rana, was recently screened at the 13th Tasveer South Asian Film Festival, held in Seattle, where it bagged the Best Feature Narrative award.

The festival whose theme this year was “Celebrating Pakistan” showcased a number of short and mainstream films including Mehreen Jabbar’s Lala Begum. The awards night was attended by both Jabbar and Abbasi who was accompanied by Saeed looking resplendent in a royal blue gown.

It may be mentioned here that Cake is already up for Oscar consideration in the Foreign Language Film award category.