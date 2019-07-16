Image Credit:

Feeling down? Look on the bright side: The Killers are returning to the UAE.

The American electro-rock band will perform at du Arena, Yas Island on December 1, as part of the Yasalam After-Race Concerts at the F1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

They join Astro World rapper Travis Scott, who will perform at the same venue on November 29.

‘THE KILLERS’ RETURN

The Killers were founded in Las Vegas, Nevada in 2001 and fronted by lead vocalist Brandon Flowers. Their debut album ‘Hot Fuss’ (2004) was a massive hit, including chart-topping singles such as ‘Mr Brightside’ and ‘Somebody Told Me’.

The band went on a brief hiatus in 2010, returning after only a year-and-a-half. Their latest album, ‘Wonderful Wonderful’, released in 2017.

The Killers’ upcoming UAE gig marks 10 years since their last visit to Abu Dhabi and six years since their Dubai show.

When they performed in Dubai in 2013, they unconventionally opened with their biggest global hit, ‘Mr Brightside’. In a Gulf News review of the show, the concert was described as an hour-and-a-half performance “rife with the band’s notorious synth-infused intros, gritty guitar riffs, unrelenting drum lines, and an incredible display of stamina on Flowers’ end.”