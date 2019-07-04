Solo performances by women are illegal in the country

British singer Joss Stone Image Credit: AP

British soul singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran after arriving in the country as part of a worldwide concert tour, even though she didn’t plan to perform there.

Posting on Instagram, Stone appears in a video wearing a white headscarf saying: “Well, we got to Iran, we got detained and then we got deported.”

She said she knew solo performances by women were illegal, but she still wanted to see Iran.

She wrote that Iranian authorities placed her on a “black list” because they believed she might try to perform a public show.

She described the authorities that met her on arrival at Iran’s Kish Island as professional throughout their interaction.

Under Iranian law, women cannot perform solo concerts, though women do play in ensemble bands and orchestras. It’s unclear what Stone planned to otherwise do in Iran, though her Instagram post described her desire to show “the positives of our globe.”

Iranian newspapers reported Stone’s Instagram comments on Thursday, though there was no immediate government comment on her claims.

Stone earlier posted images of herself boarding a flight to Iran’s Kish Island.

Stone came to fame in 2003 as a small-town teenager with a big, soulful voice, showcased on her best-selling debut album ‘The Soul Sessions’ and hit singles including ‘Fell In Love With A Boy’.