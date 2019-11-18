Image Credit:

One of India’s leading singer-songwriters, Prateek Kuhad will perform in the UAE for the first time on January 24 at The Rotunda at Caesars Palace Bluewaters Dubai.

Kuhad has long been a household name in India. He became one of Spotify India’s most-streamed artists when the service launched earlier this year. His video, ‘cold/mess’, from his 2018-released EP of the same name has been played 4.2 million times on YouTube. This year also proved to be his breakout year in North America, with a starmaking turn at SXSW and a cross-country headline run that culminated with three sold out shows in NYC.

Something of a late bloomer after an unsuccessful attempt at lessons as a youngster, Kuhad’s love of music consumed much of his childhood growing up in the city of Jaipur. But it was while in New York that he decided to take a leap of faith and pursue music full time upon his return to India.

A pair of early EPs (one in English, one in Hindi) put him on the map, and his full-length debut, ‘In Tokens and Charms,’ was an instant hit. Soon, Kuhad was selling out auditorium and amphitheatre dates across India, landing arena support slots with the likes of Alt-J and Mike Posner, and travelling the world for headline and festival performances in the US, Australia, Singapore, Canada, and France.

Kuhad is currently on a world tour.