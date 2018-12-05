From the man who brought us the definitive (and probably only) podcast on country music (‘Cocaine & Rhinestones’), comes this comedy music show that will probably have you punching out an angry tweet at the hosts even before you’re one episode in. Tyler Mahan Coe and Mark Mosley’s ‘Your Favourite Band Sucks’ takes the mickey out of… well, your favourite bands, especially if your favourite bands were popular rock bands from the 70s and 80s. “Don’t press play on the episodes about your actual favourite bands, like Sublime, until you’ve laughed along to Mark’s and Tyler’s dismantling rantings on the entire careers of a few bands everyone should agree are among the very worst things to ever happen to music, like The Beatles,” reads their About section on the podcast website, and it’s pretty good advice if you don’t want to start questioning all your life choices.