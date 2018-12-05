Fatman Beyond
I put off listening to ‘Fatman Beyond’s’ latest episode for as long as I could because the almost two-hour-long Stan Lee tribute episode would have left me in a pathetic puddle of tears any time sooner. The father of modern comics died on November 12 and the fandom’s been in mourning ever since. But if you’re trying to find any meaningful tribute, look no further than geek royalty Kevin Smith and radio presenter/voice artist Marc Bernardin’s ‘Fatman Beyond’ podcast, which is basically a recording of their live show at the Scum and Villainy Cantina, the famous geek bar in Los Angeles, fashioned after ‘Star Wars’’ Mos Eisley Cantina.
“This is the first morning of my life that I’ve woken up in a Stan Lee-less world and it is already a little less [expletive] colourful,” says Smith, and truer words haven’t been spoken.
The anecdote-filled piece begins with Smith’s first meeting with Stan on the set of his cult 1995 film ‘Mallrats’, in which Stan had an extended speaking cameo and one of his best cameos to date as well. The stories are funny, personal and inspirational, and for anyone who’s ever read a Marvel comic book or has enjoyed a Marvel movie, this makes for required listening.
So face front, true believers, and happy listening!
Your Favourite Band Sucks
From the man who brought us the definitive (and probably only) podcast on country music (‘Cocaine & Rhinestones’), comes this comedy music show that will probably have you punching out an angry tweet at the hosts even before you’re one episode in. Tyler Mahan Coe and Mark Mosley’s ‘Your Favourite Band Sucks’ takes the mickey out of… well, your favourite bands, especially if your favourite bands were popular rock bands from the 70s and 80s. “Don’t press play on the episodes about your actual favourite bands, like Sublime, until you’ve laughed along to Mark’s and Tyler’s dismantling rantings on the entire careers of a few bands everyone should agree are among the very worst things to ever happen to music, like The Beatles,” reads their About section on the podcast website, and it’s pretty good advice if you don’t want to start questioning all your life choices.
This Podcast Will Kill You
Here at Podcast Post, we love us some funny women and ‘This Podcast Will Kill You’ is the funniest podcast to ever exist about something as morbid as life-threatening diseases. Each episode tackles a different disease, from its history, to its biology, and finally, how scared you need to be.
Ecologists and epidemiologists Erin Welsh and Erin Allmann Updyke, both passionate to a fault about science communication, make infectious diseases acceptable fodder for dinner party conversations. Season two is in full swing currently and episodes like ‘TGFA: Thank God for Antibiotics’, ‘Tuberculosis: A Slow Burn’, ‘Rabies: Don’t Dilute Me Bro’, and ‘GMOAT: The Greatest Mortality Of All Time: Black Death’ make for addictive listening experiences and you’ll be bingeing through before you know it.