Singer Pink has slammed the scrutiny she had to face early on in her career while being pitted against Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera.

“It was so unfair to all the girls,” Pink, 41, told People as the trio rose to fame around the same time. “None of us wanted that.”

Pink kick started her solo career in 2000, a year after Spears burst on to the scene with ‘...Baby One More Time’. The comparisons were swift and often brutal. Pink told the magazine that she was even marketed as an “anti-Britney” figure in music, something that she was completely against.

“I love Britney — she used to carry around my album,” said Pink. “I was like, ‘Dude, I’m a street punk, I just skateboard. That doesn’t have to be the anti-Britney. I don’t want to fight anybody’.”

Spears, who’s had a tough life in showbiz gained global fame and became a household name. However, she faced struggles in the public eye, including a much-talked-about break-up with singer Justin Timberlake, a divorce from Kevin Federline and stints in rehab and a psychiatric ward.

She is currently in a legal battle to be freed from her conservatorship.

The ‘Raise Your Glass’ singer said it was music executive LA Reid who gave her a piece of advice that has stuck with her through the decades after objecting to comparisons.

“One of the best things L.A. Reid ever told me was that this music business is big enough for everybody to win at the same time. There’s no such thing as competition,” she said. “I think we navigated through it as good as a 20-year-old girl can. Now I think it’s totally different. Girls supporting girls is rad — I love to watch it.”