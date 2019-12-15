Rapper is known for his collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip hop

Rap star Kid Ink will perform at two UAE venues this week: at Drai’s Dubai (December 15) and White Dubai (December 17).

The ‘Main Chick’ hit maker is most famous for his song ‘Show Me’, featuring Chris Brown, and is also known for his collaborations with some of the biggest names in hip hop, including Fetty Wap, Usher and Tyga.

The Californian rapper, whose real name is Brian Todd Collins, released his debut independent album ‘Up & Away’ in 2012 after the release of his EP ‘Almost Home’. His first major studio album was 2014’s ‘My Own Lane’.

He’s also known for his more than 100 tattoos that cover his entire body.

Kid Ink got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Asiah Azante in 2015. The couple’s daughter Aislin Parvaneh Collins, was born the next year.