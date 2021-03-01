An unnamed person accused the singer of being verbally abusive and violent in school

Stray Kids member Hyunjin Image Credit: instagram.com/realstraykids

A member of K-Pop boy band Stray Kids has been suspended from all activities and has apologised after being accused of being a bully while he was in school.

Hyunjin, 20, will not participate in the group’s activities indefinitely, his agency announced on February 27.

“Hyunjin will take the time to self-reflect after halting all of his activities as a celebrity,” a statement from JYP Entertainment read.

“He sincerely regrets and is self-reflecting on the fact that he hurt various people in middle school with his rough and unsuitable words. He has sincerely apologised to those who were hurt and is doing his best so that those people can heal from those wounds,” it added.

The revelations about the bullying, which would have taken place when he was a young teenager, came to light last week. The unnamed person posted in an online forum, accusing the singer of being verbally abusive and violent.

A few days later, it was reported that Hyunjin met the accuser in person and apologised.

Hyunjin also posted a handwritten note on the Stray Kids Instagram account.

“First of all, I sincerely apologise to those who were hurt by my improper actions during my school years. Looking back on times when I was more lacking, I am embarrassed and have no excuse. I have realised that my actions and words that did not know how to be considerate of others have hurt others. It is too late, but I will deeply reflect on myself,” he wrote, according to Soopi.

K-Pop artists have in the past written notes such as these to make person announcements and apologies.