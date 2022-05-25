South Korean singer and actor Suho, who is best known for being a member of popular K-Pop group EXO, is set to perform a free concert at Dubai Festival City Mall’s Festival Bay on May 27.

Suho’s performance at the venue comes ahead of the launch of an IMAGINE fountain and light show that uses his new single ‘Hurdle’.

The 31-year-old star, whose real name is Kim Jun-myeon, and a five-piece band will perform three songs from his recently released solo mini album ‘Grey Suit’ to fans and mall visitors at 8pm on Friday.

Then on May 28, Suho will be present at Festival Bay for the launch of his IMAGINE show at 8pm, which will features lasers, lights and water.

Hayssam Hajjar, General Manager of Dubai Festival City Mall said in a statement: “We are excited to offer our guests performances by yet another popular artist along with a brand-new show by IMAGINE. This enthralling show by IMAGINE paired with genius musical talent demonstrates the heights of entertainment achieved at Dubai Festival City Mall, offering nothing less than the best for our guests.”

Apart from being a vocalist and leader of EXO, Suho is also a renowned composer and actor. He has starred in a number of TV dramas and movies such as ‘One Way Trip’ and ‘Rich Man’.

In 2020, Suho made his debut as a solo artist with the EP ‘Self-Portrait’.

Notably, EXO made history by being the first K-Pop group to have a song be played at the Dubai Fountain back in 2017. The South Korean superstars visited Dubai for the launch of ‘Power’ at the popular tourist destination in Downtown Dubai.