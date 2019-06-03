The boy group will stage their first ever concert in the country in Jeddah

Iconic South Korean boy band Super Junior is heading to Saudi Arabia in July.

The K-Pop sensation will stage their first ever concert in the country on July 12 and 13 at Al Johara stadium.

Jeddah Season announced the news on social media with a photo of the Korean band along with an Arabic caption that translated to “Welcome @SJofficial to #Jeddah_Seasonߘ?”

Based on the uploaded photo, only nine members — Ryeowook, Siwon, Sungmin, Shindong, Kangin, Eunhyuk, Kyuhyun, Yesung and Donghae — of the all-male act will be performing in the Kingdom.

Shortly after the announcement, the group’s Saudi Arabian fanbase, collectively referred to as ELFs or Everlasting Friends, quickly took to social media to express their excitement.

Scheduled to start on June 8 until July 18, Jeddah Season will take place across five areas around the city with more than 150 activities and events planned across entertainment, culture, food, sport and art.

In addition to Super Junior’s musical debut, festivalgoers can enjoy performances by Emirati singer Ahlam, Saudi Arabia singer Mohammad Abdo, Lebanese singers Nancy Ajram and Wael Jassar as well as Egyptian singers Amr Diab and Mohammad Hamaqi.

Super Junior first hit the K-Pop scene in 2005 under SM Entertainment. They veteran group is considered one of the biggest in Asia and across the world.

Following the release of hit single ‘Sorry Sorry’ in 2009, the 13-member group launched into international recognition. They’ve won numerous accolades and topped the music charts with hits like ‘Mr Simple’, ‘Bonamana’, ‘Black Suit’ and ‘Mamacita’.

The group made history by becoming the first Korean group to chart on Billboard’s Latin Digital Song Sales chart with trilingual single, ‘Lo Siento’.

Saudi Arabia has a big K-Pop following and a supportive fanbase, particularly in Super Junior.