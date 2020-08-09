K-Pop star Tiger JK Image Credit: Instagram.com/drunkentigerjk/

South Korean artist Tiger JK and several local K-Pop fanbases have showed their support and condolences with Lebanon in the aftermath of the catastrophic twin blasts that ripped through Beirut’s port last week.

The hip-hop pioneer and member of Drunken Tiger tweeted “Prayers #prayforBEIRUT” on August 5.

Local fanbases have also paid tribute to the victims of the massive explosions that devastated and destroyed surrounding neighbourhoods of the city, sharing a ‘HelpLebanon.Carrd’ link that features a list of resources and NGOs people can donate and help those affected.

“A moment of silence to pay respects and send our prayers to everyone affected by this devastating news. Everyone in and outside of Lebanon, please be safe and hope for a better tomorrow for our brothers and sisters who are battling with their lives today,” BlackPink’s local Twitter fan account, Blackpink UAE, tweeted, alongside a short clip of Beirut’s explosions.

BTS’s Lebanon-based fan account, BTS Lebanon, on Twitter, have also tweeted that they will be inactive for three days as a result of the devastating blasts.

“We will be off for 3 days to stand with people who lost their families. RIP to all people who lost their lives during this Heartbreaking accident. Please stay in your houses and close the windows, avoid inhaling outdoor air, & donate some blood to hospitals in need,” BTS Lebanon tweeted on August 4.

The K-Pop group’s local Twitter fan account have also kindly requested BTS’s fanbase, also known as ARMYs, to remove the Dynamite emoji from their respective display names. ‘Dynamite’ is the name of BTS’s upcoming English single.

Global celebrities such as George and Amal Clooney, Halsey, Ariane Grande, Dua Lipa, and Gigi Hadid have also urged others to help in the aftermath of the cataclysmic explosions that reportedly killed more than 150 people and made 300,000 people homeless.