MLD Entertainment announced the departure but said band to continue as a six-member group

Taeha and Yeonwoo have officially parted ways with Momoland.

On November 30, MLD Entertainment announced that the pair are leaving the K-Pop act and Momoland will continue to promote as a six-member group.

In the statement, the agency mentioned that Taeha has decided to end her exclusive contract and will be making new start — possibly joining another agency.

While Yeonwoo has decided to focus on her acting career, Daisy is yet to reach an agreement with MLD Entertainment.

Momoland debuted in 2016 initially with seven members – Jane, Nayun, JooE, Hyebin, Yeonwoo, Ahin and Nancy. Daisy and Taeha joined the all-female act the following year and have released hits like ‘Bboom Bboom’, ‘Baam’ and ‘I’m So Hot’.