If you’re boarding Korean Air, better strap yourself in for a K-Pop ride. Korea’s largest airline and flag carrier has appointed SuperM as its global ambassadors.

Korean Air teased a collaboration with the supergroup on social media with clips and image teasers in the lead up to the Korean Air x SuperM safety video official release on November 4.

The five-minute in-flight safety video features the seven members — Ten, Baekhyun, Lucas, Taemin, Taeyong, Kai and Mark — of the group with bandmate BoA as the narrator of the safety directions.

SM Entertainment’s renowned songwriter Kenzie created the genre-defying project song ‘Let’s Go Everywhere’, which will be available on November 18, for the new video. The proceeds from the track will be donated to the Global Poverty Project’s Global Citizen campaign.

According to Korean Air’s press release, the new in-flight safety video is described as “unconventional, innovative and entertaining”.

It’s the first safety video to include influential artists, with an aim to contribute to the global spread of the cultural phenomenon and Korean culture.

“We’re proud to launch our new safety video, the first project presented by Korean Air and SuperM. Have you ever wondered what Korean Air’s airplane might look like in the future? Well, now you can take a ride with SuperM on Korean Air’s airplane of the future. Settle in and watch the in-flight safety video presented by global K-Pop group, SuperM,” Korean Air stated under the clip on YouTube.

The group posted pictures and shared behind-the-scenes footage of the members visiting the personalised Korean Boeing 777-300ER aircraft decorated with the septet’s promotional image.

Touted as the K-Pop Avengers, SuperM proved they are worthy of the title and have reached even new heights with their self-titled debut album by landing at No 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

The group is all set kick off their North American arena tour ‘We Are The Future’ on November 11.