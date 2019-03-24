Singer is currently on her first solo world tour titled ‘Warning’

Sunmi’s MakeUs Entertainment revealed her official fan club name and colours on her social media on March 21.

The ‘Noir’ singer’s fans will now be known as ‘Miya-ne’, which translates to ‘Sunmi’s home’ or ‘Sunmi’s family’ in English. The fandom name is derived from the fact that her fans are her home and family.

The official colours are Pantone 2347 C, Pantone 2587 C and Pantone 2172 C, which includes shades of red, purple and blue.

Sunmi is currently on her first solo world tour titled ‘Warning’, which kicked off in Seoul on February 24 and continued to North America.

The K-Pop star, who rose to fame as a member of Wonder Girls, is set to return to Asia for more concerts in Hong Kong, Taipei and Tokyo in April and May. The poster hints that ‘more’ tour dates, venues and cities are to come.