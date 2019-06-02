Image Credit:

EXO’s D.O. will put his entertainment career on hold as he will fulfil his 20-month mandatory military service starting on July 1, said management agency SM Entertainment last Thursday.

Under the current military law, the 26-year-old singer-actor has until 2021 to start his military duties but he voluntarily enlisted and decided to submit his application after discussing with his bandmates and their agency.

“D.O. wanted to fulfil his duty of national defence as soon as possible after Xiumin started his military service on May 7 as the first EXO member to do so,” SM said as reported by Yonhap News Agency.

Upon the EXO member’s wishes, no farewell events will take place, nor will the exact location and time of his enlistment be disclosed to the press as he wishes to enter military camp quietly.

His service is expected to end on January 25, 2021.

Following news of his military conscription, D.O. penned a handwritten message to fans on the group’s fan club.

After his temporary departure this summer, EXO will be holding their fifth solo concert titled “EXO PLANET #5 — EXplOration” for a total of six days. It will take place from July 19 to 21 and from July 26 to July 28 at KSPO Dome in Seoul, where the K-Pop group will perform some of their latest songs, including tracks from their last full-length album, “Don’t Mess Up My Tempo’, and repackaged version ‘Love Shot’.

Born as Do Kyung-soo, D.O. debuted as a member and main vocalist of prominent boy band EXO in 2012. Not only is he known for his musical talent, but the Korean singer carved out a successful solo career as a TV and movie actor since his acting career began in 2014.